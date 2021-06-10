3.60 lakh high-risk Hyderabadis have got COVID-19 vaccine so far

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has so far administered Covid-19 vaccines to 3.60 lakh people from high-risk groups within its limits. The civic body has embarked on a special drive for high-risk groups from May 28, covering LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, flower markets, kirana shops, liquor and meat shops.

About 31 vaccination centres in all six zones were allotted for the drive, which started slowly due to interference of local leaders. It picked up pace after the GHMC started issuing e-coupons to avoid irregularities.