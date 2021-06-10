STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Metro to run from 7 am to 6 pm from today

In view of the latest lockdown guidelines providing additional relaxation hours, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the latest lockdown guidelines providing additional relaxation hours, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled.  From Thursday, the Metro Rail will start its first trains from the respective terminal stations at 7 am, while the last train will start at 5 pm and end at the respective terminating stations by 6 pm.

“For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others,” said KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited.

Hyderabad Metro
