Journalists file petition with SHRC against scribe’s arrest in Telangana

The journalists stated in their representation that when Raghu was purchasing vegetables, policemen in plain clothes reached the spot in a private vehicle and forcibly took him away.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Journalist associations, on Wednesday, filed a petition before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking action against the police for violating norms and arresting journalist Raghu illegally. Telangana Journalists Forum and TWJF leaders Palle Ravi Kumar, Pasam Yadagiri, Mamidi Somaiah,  and others, called on SHRC Chairman Justice Chandraiah and Secretary Vidyadhar Bhatt and submitted a representation. 

The journalists stated in their representation that when Raghu was purchasing vegetables, policemen in plain clothes reached the spot in a private vehicle and forcibly took him away. Days after the incident, the police registered false cases against him. Raghu was arrested by the Nalgonda police and produced before the court for shifting to judicial remand. 

They urged the Commission to take action against policemen who illegally arrested Raghu. Based on the petition, the Commission directed olice officials to submit a report on the issue.
 

