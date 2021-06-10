Lee Pharma, IICT to produce Covid drug 2-DG

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Lee Pharma has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), the drug approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for usage in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Lee Pharma informed on Wednesday that it would file the application for getting approval from the DCGI, New Delhi for manufacturing the drug. Once approved, it will manufacture and commercialise 2-DG in sachet form at its formulation facility located at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. “This collaboration with CSIR-IICT for 2-DG, API is part of our broader strategy for enhancing Covid-19 treatment options,” said Lee Pharma Director Raghumitra Alla.

