This MP has a big heart

A little help can go a long way in helping someone realise their dream. And, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy did just that.

TRS MP from Chevella Gaddam Ranjith Reddy

TRS MP from Chevella Gaddam Ranjith Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  A little help can go a long way in helping someone realise their dream. And, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy did just that. Naresh, a student from the tribal village of Tandur, was jumping with joy when he got to know that he bagged a seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM). 

Impressed by the lad’s achievement, Ranjith Reddy invited him to his home and motivated him to chase his dreams. He also offered him a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh. “Naresh belongs to my constituency.

"So, I immediately contacted him. Getting a seat in IIM is a big deal for the boy, considering that he comes from a rural background. I also told him that he could call me anytime for help,” the MP said.

He also told Naresh to make sure that he works hard so that his parents, who are labourers, do not have to slog anymore. The MP has been helping students in his constituency for long now.

