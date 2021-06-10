STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for illegal sale of black fungus medicine

A lab technician and a pharmaceutical agent were arrested for allegedly selling Amphotericin B Liposomal injections at inflated prices  in Khairatabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A lab technician and a pharmaceutical agent were arrested for allegedly selling Amphotericin B Liposomal injections at inflated prices  in Khairatabad on Wednesday. The drug is used to treat serious and potentially life-threatening fungal infections, especially the dreaded black fungus. 

The accused, 31-year-old Ravulapalli Shiva Chander — a pharmaceutical agent working at Premier Hospital in Langer House — and 30-year-old Devisetti Viswanath — a lab technician at Rajeshwari Diagnostics in Manikonda — noticed the soaring demand for black fungus medicine and hatched a plan to sell it at exorbitant prices. They then sold vials of the injection for Rs 35,000. 

On Wednesday, the North Zone task force, based on a reliable tip-off,  laid a trap  for the duo opposite the Khairtabad RTO Office and arrested them. The police seized eight vials and two mobile phones from the accused and handed them over to the SHO for further action.

