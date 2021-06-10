When memesters turn Good Samaritans

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : We can all agree that this lockdown, somehow, seems more harsh and traumatic. It’s probably because most of us were just beginning to get back on our feet after the first wave, and the second had to pin us down. We barely got a chance to recover from the emotional stress, financial mess and job loss which the pandemic has shoved us into.

At the same time, we have felt this urge to reach out to our fellow beings in need. While we continue to do our bit in our own little ways, here are two memsters who have chosen to break out of character to reach out to people amid this raging pandemic.

Anurag Reddy, a 23-year-old MBA student, and Sachin Vikas, a technician with the Indian Air Force, are know to create a laughter riot on social media with their entertainment page, DPVEU (Dis Page Vll Entertain U). They have not only been providing the needy with essentials, but also helping them get jobs.

“It all started with the first lockdown which was announced last year. When people started to donate for the PM Relief Fund, we too thought to contribute some of our earnings which we receive from our page. We contributed Rs 10,000 each for the PM and CM Relief Funds of both the Telugu States,” says Anurag.

Then came the meaner and messier second wave. “Several States went into a second lockdown and we started receiving messages on our page. People were not asking for help but were keeping us informed of their plight. We got to know of many who hadn’t eaten for over a week. That’s when we decided not to donate for any relief fund but use our platform and help people directly,” he says.

As days went by, Anurag and Sachin realised that simply distributing essentials was not sustainable. There are many who had lost their jobs. “We pulled out our contacts and asked around if anyone could employ these people as typewriters or delivery boys, among other jobs,” Anurag says as he wishes Sachin could also speak to TNIE. The IAF technician has been off the radar for a few weeks now as he is undergoing training.

Once, the two friends were sourcing baby food for a family as they could not afford it for their newborn. They had been feeding it their usual meals and the baby ended up with an infection. The family did not have the money to consult a doctor either. So, Anurag and Sachin took them to a nearby pharmacy and bought them a month’s stock of baby food.

The duo has helped 46 families so far and receive over 25 SOS messages every day. This has made them streamline their outreach they ask for an ID proof, their name and address. “This is to ensure that help reaches the needy. Instead of transferring money into one’s account, we directly send it to the grocery shop and ask the person to collect the essentials. This way, we help small business grow too,” he says.

The initiative has resonated with Tollywood celebs too. “Sundeep Kishan has helped us a lot and many others have pitched in financially,” Anurag says.