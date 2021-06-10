With curfew hours relaxed, RTC hopeful of 50% hike in revenue

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the increase in ‘Unlock’ hours, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) — which had been struggling to generate revenue despite engaging almost all of its workforce — is set to get back on its feet soon. The corporation is hopeful of a 50 per cent increase in revenue from Thursday.

According to official sources, two-thirds of the total number of buses currently ply on Telangana roads and the number may increase depending on the demand in the coming days. “Currently, we are running around 4,000 out of 6,000 buses. We will add more buses depending on the demand. The buses that are already plying will be doing another trip on the route,” said an official.

As per the latest figures in terms of revenue generation per day, the RTC was able to generate between Rs 2 crore - Rs 2.2 crore per day when the lockdown was being imposed till 1 pm. Now, officials are hopeful that the corporation will be able to generate a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore per day. In view of the lockdown, the buses are mostly restricted within State borders and the new relaxation hours will not only add up to the revenue, but also give a sigh of relief to drivers and conductors.

REVENUE AT Rs 2 CR PER DAY DURING LOCKDOWN

