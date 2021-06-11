STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six accused in ‘WWE murder’ case in Hyderabad acquitted

Six years after the death of teenager Nabil Mohammed in a sensational WWE style fight at Mir Chowk in the Old City in May, 2015, a city court acquitted six youngsters involved in the case.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Six years after the death of teenager Nabil Mohammed in a sensational WWE style fight at Mir Chowk in the Old City in May, 2015, a city court acquitted six youngsters involved in the case. Among the nine accused involved in the case, one died while two others are juveniles. The key witnesses in the case turned hostile in court, leading to the acquittal. 

The IV Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court which delivered the verdict also noted that the “prosecution failed” to prove the accused are connected to the offence. Nabil, who was then 17 and studying in Class XII, and his friends had a hand-to-hand fight, during which he collapsed. His friends informed his mother that he fell down while performing bike stunts and died. But a few days after he was buried, a video of the fight surfaced.

Following this, Nabil’s father Mohd Dastagir reported the matter to the police. Police then exhumed the body and conducted a post-mortem, where it was found that the cause of death was vaso-vagal shock due to blunt injury of testicles. Subsequently, police arrested the main accused Owais Patel and the other accused. 

The key witnesses initially testified that Nabil died of injuries from beating during the fight. But they did not say anything against the accused in court. They failed to identify the persons in the video as the accused present in court.

