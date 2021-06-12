Hyderabad activist’s kin carry on his legacy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The family of prominent child-rights activist and founder of Baalala Hakula Sangam, late Achyuta Rao, has turned hunger warriors and is serving Covid patients.

For the last two months, Achyuta’s wife Anuradha Rao and daughter-in-law have been using their kitchen to cook for patients in home isolation and their attendants. They have also been distributing groceries among the poor and those who’ve lost their jobs.

“This month we distributed groceries among 60 families of Pochampally weavers,” says Anuradha. “Many weavers have lost lives. To help them during these tough times, we thought the least we could do is distribute groceries.

I am not a child rights expert, but I will do my part by following in my husband’s footsteps,” she says. Anuradha has promised to pay the school fees of one child on every January 1, which is Achyuta Rao’s birthday.