Hyderabad man held for harassing minor on Instagram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda cybercrime division arrested a 19-year-old man for reportedly harassing a minor girl. The police said the accused bore a grudge against the victim for complaining about his misbehaviour.

The accused Syed Saifuddin had been bothering the victim for five days before she filed a complaint. The accused created a fake Instagram account and started messaging her.

He allegedly demanded her to send him her bare-bodied pictures and threatened of posting her phone number on porn sites. Rachakonda cybercrime sleuths apprehended the accused and sent him to judicial custody.