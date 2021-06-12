Man dies after being gored by cow in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old Arun Madhakar Kanawade riding pillion with his son Rohith Arun Kanawade died after a cow gored him at Medchal on Friday. The duo were on the way to market when the incident happened.

The duo started on their bike from Gokul Nagar at Medchal in the afternoon. Rohith was riding and his father was pillion riding with him.

Midway, when they were near Umanagar, a cow came running towards them and gored his father from the left. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died undergoing treatment in the evening.

Rohith in his complaint sought action against the owner of the cow, who had negligently left the animal to move on the road, leading to the incident.