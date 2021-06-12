Prepare permanent plan to prevent flooding: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was instructed to conduct a survey on encroachments that have come up all along the nalas and water bodies after a review meeting with State Ministers, GHMC office bearers and officials to tackle the monsoon.

The Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav along Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy held a meeting with officials at the GHMC head office on Friday regarding the desilting of nalas in GHMC limits.

Talasani suggested GHMC officials prepare a plan for a permanent solution to prevent inundation, instead of repeating the same works and wasting public money. He also suggested the use of latest machinery in desilting works wherever possible and minimise the deployment of manpower, keeping in view of the safety of workers. He asked officials to visit the areas at the field level along with the local MLA, MLC, corporator and other public representatives from June 14 to 20.