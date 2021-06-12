Slots for property registration increased in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Stamps and Registration Department officials increased the daily slots for the online registration of properties from 24 to a range of 30-50. With the regular functioning of sub-registrar offices (SRO), heavy rush is being witnessed at the offices. B Sukanya, who came to SRO for property registration at Quthbullapur, stated that she had to wait for seven days for slot booking.

“Even when we applied for a slot a few days ago, the servers were down. Now, we got the property registered after the daily slots for booking were increased,” she added. Taking a serious note on server issues, officials said they took measures and senior experts are verifying the regular online functioning of registrations.