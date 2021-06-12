University staff pictures morphed,  man arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda cyber crime division arrested a man reportedly involved in creating morphed and explicit pictures of faculty members of Anurag University and extorting money via cryptocurrency. The accused P Tamil Selvan, who is currently pursuing his Masters in Psychiatry, had been using pictures of the Anurag University staff to morph sexually explicit pictures.

He sent the same to the victims using their contact details from the website. A woman staffer was targeted on Telegram. The accused allegedly sent the manipulated pictures to her demanded her to pay money via cryptocurrency. Later, another faculty member experiencing the same, filed a complaint.