Asaduddin Owaisi wants hardware park at Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the State government’s decision to come up with a Super-Speciality Hospital at 135-year-old Warangal Central Jail, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to consider a similar decision on Chanchalguda jail and use it to develop a hardware park.

On Saturday, he tweeted, “Must appreciate @TelanganaCMO’s decision to shift Warangal Central Jail & to use its land to set up a Super Speciality Hospital. Request KCR saab to also consider shifting Chanchalguda Jail & using its 45-acre land for an educational or employment-generation purpose.” “For example, setting up a hardware park. This will benefit people of Hyderabad’s South Zone immensely. Will send a detailed representation to @TelanganaCMO for his consideration as well.”