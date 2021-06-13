Fire breaks out at mattress manufacturing unit in Hyderabad's Vattepally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at a mattress manufacturing unit at Vattepally in Mailardevpally on Saturday. The owner of the unit, Imran Khan, received minor burns, while the four workers escaped unhurt.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into action to control the fire. Khan claims that he incurred a loss of over Rs 20 lakh due to the fire. A short circuit in wiring could have triggered the fire, said fire officials.

Khan has been running the unit manufacturing mattresses, pillows and other materials for seven years at Roshan Colony of Vattepally. On Saturday around 8.30 am, when he was coming to the unit from home, he got a call informing about a fire in the unit. He rushed to the place. By then, fire tenders and police had reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

There were four workers in the unit when the fire broke out, but fire and police personnel acted swiftly and rescued them, said Imran. Usually, he has 10 workers, but due to the lockdown, they are working in shifts.

According to officials, huge quantities of coir, foam and plastic material was stored in the unit, due to which the fire spread rapidly and burnt down the whole unit. Officials also noted that there were no safety measures like fire extinguishers or water storage. A case has been filed and the police are carrying out their investigation.