Fire breaks out at Nizam Club in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at the prestigious Nizam Club at Saifabad in the city on Sunday morning.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot who brought the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported, but there could be some loss of property in the incident, officials said.

On Sunday morning, the staff at the club noticed the fire in the penthouse of one of the blocks and alerted the club authorities, police and the fire department.

The fire department arrived at the spot in less than ten minutes. The officials suspect short circuit to be the cause of the fire. The exact cause will be known only after the investigation, police said.