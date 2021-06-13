Hyderabad to get 600 hi-tech traffic umbrellas 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to provide better working conditions for traffic personnel, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to build advanced traffic umbrellas and traffic control booths at select locations in the twin cities.

Over 599 traffic umbrellas will be set up in six zones including Serilingampally (110), LB Nagar (116), Secunderabad (116), Kukatpally (58), Khairatabad (157) and Charminar (35). 25 traffic control booths will be set up in Serilingampally (4), LB Nagar (9), Secunderabad (4), Kukatpally (5) and Charminar (3).

The GHMC, which invited requests for proposals on Saturday, will engage private agencies to construct, operate and maintain the project on a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis under public private partnership (PPP) framework, with a concession period of 10 years. The GHMC Standing Committee had unanimously accorded approval to the proposal of traffic umbrellas and traffic control booths on DBFOT basis in January this year. Once the agency has been finalised, they will have to complete the project within a span of six months.

The booths will be provided with lighting, comfortable and durable seats for police staff, mobile charging points, drinking water, and portable public address system with speaker. The booths will be surrounded with landscaping and a well-maintained sidewalk, and will display information pertaining to road safety and traffic rules.