Hyderabad: Two thieves held; items worth Rs 10.2 lakh seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two attention diversion offenders were nabbed by Meerpet police on Saturday.

The cops also recovered grocery items such as rice and refined sunflower oil worth Rs 10.2 lakh and two bikes.

The accused, Mohd Abdul Raheem and Tummu Sai Nanda Kishore, would identify lorries loaded with rice and other such items and introduce themselves as the owners of rice stores and businessmen.

Diverting the attention of shopkeepers and the lorry drivers, the duo would reportedly flee the spot along with the lorry.