Instagram page admin booked for posting morphed pic of KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police registered a case against the administrator of ‘revanth_sainyam_telangana’ page on Instagram for posting a morphed image of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The post showed a poor farmer with KCR’s face. Cyber crime ACP KVM Prasad said, “An Instagram page handler ‘revanth_sainyam_telangana’ shared a morphed picture of the Chief Minister on Instagram. TRS IT Cell handler Achyut filed a complaint about the morphed picture and a case under Section 469 of the IT Act was registered.” The investigation is in progress, he added.