One booked for organising ‘obscene’ mehendi party in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The police, on Saturday, registered a case against a man for organising a mehendi function for his daughter at Habeeb Nagar with ‘obscene’ dances by transpersons and violating lockdown protocol. The incident occurred on Friday night.

Police said that the bride’s family resided in a burial ground and had organised the ceremony in the premises itself. Seeing the transpersons dancing, locals gathered in huge numbers at the event. A video recorded by one of the guests went viral on social media, where dancers and participants can be seen violating various Covid safety protocols.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the incident, the police registered a case under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and violation of Covid protocols.On Friday, nine youngsters were arrested for violating Covid protocols and celebrating a birthday by brandishing swords and knives.