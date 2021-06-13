Three held for illegal transport of tobacco products

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shahinayathgunj police, on Saturday, arrested three persons for selling and illegally transporting cigarettes and tobacco products in a lorry.

The accused, Pratap Kumar Bhasker, Amith Anil Yadav and Mohan Raghoba Shadole, were handed over to the SHO along with the seized tobacco and cigarettes packets.

Till date, task force teams from all zones in the city have been conducting special raids to identify illegal sale and transport of tobacco products. A total of 128 cases have been booked against 142 offenders so far.