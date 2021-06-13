Traffic diversion at Coca-Cola junction from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Traffic Police, on Saturday, announced a traffic diversion from Coca-Cola Junction to Bachupally Junction for 60 days due to repair work on the intermediate ring road. The HRDCL will take up the special repairs on the road from 11 pm to 5 am. The traffic diversion will be in place for 60 days from June 13 to August 13.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Saikrishnaja Hills Colony to Coca-Cola junction will be diverted from the Volvo service road to Bachupally road. Traffic coming from Kousalya Colony to Bachupally road will be diverted via Surya Academy School towards Miyapur road.