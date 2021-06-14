Petrol price crosses Rs 100 in Hyerabad; diesel price at Rs 95

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fuel prices have touched an all-time high after Sunday’s fresh hike. Petrol price in Hyderabad stood at Rs 100.26 per litre and diesel Rs 95.19 per litre.

The price of petrol went up by 47 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise a litre, according to a price notification issued by State-owned fuel retailers.

Telangana joined other States like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where the price per litre of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-mark.