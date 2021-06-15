STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19: Hyderabad engineer booked for spreading false information on third wave 

The official, who has no degree in medicine, allegedly said on the show that one person from every household would die in the third wave.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a strong stand against pseudoscience, the Director of Public Health Dr GS Rao filed a complaint in Sultan Bazar police station against a Chemical Engineer Dr Paruchuri Mallik, who appeared on a TV news show and allegedly spread misinformation on COVID-19 third wave and virus variants. The official, who has no degree in medicine, allegedly said on the show that one person from every household would die in the third wave.

The video which was posted on several Youtube channels has gone viral, creating panic among the public. Taking a strong objection to this, the DPH, on Monday, said that the individual had no official training in epidemiology or medical science, yet he continued to spread panic.

In a written complaint, Dr Rao said, "In these testing times, spreading of rumours by P Mallik, which are unfounded and do not have any scientific backing, will definitely cause panic and distress among the common man.No institution or individual across the world has made any prediction regarding the impending third wave and its effect on families or children."

Sultan Bazar PS has booked a case against Dr Parchuri Mallik under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 505 of the IPC. The officials reaffirmed the steps being taken by the State government for the expected third wave. "People must understand that they hold the key to how and when the third wave would arrive," said Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Paruchuri Mallik Hyderabad Police COVID19 Coronavirus COVID third wave
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp