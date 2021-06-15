Man claiming to be 'senior director of Oracle' booked for cheating Hyderabad-based media house

HYDERABAD: City police investigating the fraud case against Gurgaon based MADS Creations Private Limited registered at Jubilee Hills police station in February 2021, have served notices to its former Managing Director Pradeep Agarwal at Gurgaon on Monday. Pradeep Agarwal’s LinkedIn profile says he is a "Senior Director - Cloud at Oracle, also formerly country manager Google''. Police have written to Oracle to verify his claims, for further action. Pradeep’s wife Meenu Agarwal is the founder and principal designer of MADS Creations and is the prime accused in the case. The couple has reportedly duped a Hyderabad-based media house to the tune of around 36 lakh for an interior designing project of their office. A case has been booked against Meenu Agarwal, Pradeep Agarwal, Alam and Drishti Agarwal under sections 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC. Pradeep has been asked to submit an explanation within a week. The complainant informed the police that they had approached MADS with a plan to upgrade one of the floors of their offices and in the process handed them the interior plans and other related documents. The two firms shook on it and an agreement was made to develop the premises for Rs 1,06,20,000 inclusive of the GST. The media house first transferred Rs 50 lakh in December last year and Rs 30 lakh in January, 2021. The company then deployed one Rasheed to oversee the works after the client provided space for storing the material on the premises. However, the client was unable to access the storage room as Rasheed kept it locked up. "Rasheed had locked up the premises with fraudulent intentions to harm our right over the property. The modus operandi of Meenu Agarwal and her team is clear and they have succedded in manipulating us by making false and frivolous promises. In fact, the company is further pressuring us to pay more money without completing any of the works. Repeated calls to send technicians for fixing the materials were also not responded to. Meenu Agarwal and her team has cheated us and extorted Rs 80 lakh. Even after requesting them to complete the work, Alam has been blackmailing us to pay up Rs 15 lakh," the complaint read. WATCH | Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now