By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Work from home is here to stay but that does not mean we neglect our grooming routine. Minor things such as clipping our nails and trimming off the cuticles are not only hygienic practices but also go a long way in boosting your confidence -- something that we all need during these depressing times.

So, do not get lazy during this lockdown and stop biting those nails. Give yourself a manicure, read on to know how. Tanya Bansal -- who runs Nails by Tanya Bansal in Banjara Hills -- shares with us some tips on achieving those perfectly manicured hands and feet. Tanya cannot stress enough about the need to eat right to keep nails healthy.

“Start eating healthy food and you will see the difference in your nails and hair. Secondly, use cuticle oils as these help nails grow better, get rid of the dead skin and improve the colouration. If you do not have cuticle oil, use vitamin E, lemon or coconut oil,” she says.

Nails are just like hair, if you look after them well, they stay strong or simply chip away. “Also, I’ve been seeing so many customers, who have started biting their nails of late. It is bad for your health and very unhygienic,” she says. This one is for our long nail lovers. Please keep them clean or go short. Follow these simple tricks and feel good about yourself every day.