Relief for Hyderabad residents as vegetable prices drop in city

With more relaxations in place these days, the twin cities are now witnessing adequate arrival of vegetables.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In some good news for citizens, prices of vegetables have come down across rythu bazaars in Hyderabad. During the initial days of the lockdown, when only four hours of relaxations were allowed, vegetable prices had sky-rocketed.

This was as stock arrivals were affected due to delay in transportation. However, with more relaxations in place these days, the twin cities are now witnessing adequate arrival of vegetables.

On Tuesday, tomatoes in rythu bazaars were sold for Rs 12 a kg, green chillies for Rs 35/kg, onions Rs 24/kg, potatoes Rs 20/kg, brinjal Rs 18/kg, dondakaya (tindora) Rs 23/kg, cauliflower Rs 23/ kg and cabbage Rs 16/ kg. There has been large-scale production of vegetables in neighbourhood districts of Hyderabad this season.

This has resulted in surplus availability of all vegetables and a subsequent drop in prices. Ramesh, Estate Officer, Erragadda Rythu Bazaar said that in last few weeks, the market was receiving around 850 quintals of vegetables.

“Now arrivals here have increased to 1,500 quintals, thus prices have dropped,” he said. Usually, vegetable markets in the city including the ones at Bowenpally, LB Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Kukatpally, Erragadda and Alwal receive vegetables from different parts of Rangareddy, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, other pockets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

