Sexagenarian man dies in Hyderabad, starvation suspected cause

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of death due to starvation, an unidentified man in his 60s, was found dead at Gokhale Nagar under Uppal police limits in the city. Police registered a suspicious death case and started an investigation.

Only after the post-mortem would the exact cause of death be known, they said. On Tuesday afternoon, locals alerted police about an unidentified man lying near the bus stop and that a foul smell was emanating from him.

The patrol team rushed to the spot and found him dead. Inquiries revealed that he made a living on begging in the surrounding areas.

He might have died due to ill-health or without food or any other unknown reason, police said. Efforts are on to identify the victim.