Charminar, Golconda Fort to open only after June 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) decided on Tuesday to reopen all the centrally protected monuments, sites and museums from June 16, Charminar and Golconda Fort are likely to reopen only after Friday. According to a source in ASI, a decision to this effect was yet to be taken by the State in view of the lockdown restrictions and tentatively, the two protected monuments would be open for public from June 19, or a day or two later.

Among the tourist attractions that reopened on Wednesday were the The Nizam’s Museum at Purani Haveli and the boating service at Hussainsagar lake from 9 am to 4 pm. Mechanised and speed boats were operated from the dock at Eat Street to ferry tourists till the Lord Buddha’s statue, and back.

Boat operators said that there were fewer tourists on Tuesday as compared to normal times and claimed that the numbers will pick up once Lumbini Park also reopens. They said that physical distancing was being maintained during the rides and the life-jackets were also sanitised.