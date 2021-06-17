Don’t underestimate the power of an Indie!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For decades, many did not even consider the Indian Paraiah as a breed and spent thousands, sometimes even lakhs, on importing and buying pedigrees. Now with dog lovers and animal rights activists urging people to love all dogs, a few are open to the idea of adopting Indies. But the question in many minds is that ‘are these dogs safe?’

On researching more about this and speaking to experts, we found that Indies can be the ideal pet. They are low-maintenance, have a tough immune system and are the most faithful. Dr Jacob Mathew, a veterinary doctor who runs Good Shepherd in Neredmet, says, “It is absolutely safe to adopt street dogs. In fact, these have a better immune system than other breeds. They have more resistance to diseases.”

Vasanthi Vadi, president of PFA, Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and a member of the TS Animal Welfare Board, talks about the qualities of Indies. “Firstly, all dogs are one and the same and every dog is heavily abused. Indies are extremely intelligent and they will love you profusely, with all their heart. They are easy to maintain because they are meant for the Indian climate. You do not need to spend too much on them either,” she says.

When it comes to training, unlike other breeds, Indies do not want to be trained. “They are very smart and understand everything. If you have to train them, you need to do it at the correct age, which would be when they are six-seven months old. But most Indies are very dignified. Other breeds get anxious very easily, but these are calm, independent and know their way around,” says Vasanthi.

Feeding them too is a breeze. Indies, which usually live for 15-18 years (way more than other breeds which go up to eight), can perfectly digest home-cooked food. Get a pedigree and you might have to shell out thousands on their packaged ready-to-eat food.

Sharon, a dog lover, has always has Indies. She has had one for the last nine years. “I named it Jack. I remember the day when the GHMC officials came to pick up some street dogs from outside my house. Unfortunately, Jack was also among them. But few days later, he found his way back to my house. I was surprised.”

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, too, has been doing its bit when it comes to spreading awareness about Indies. “We have been taking initiatives to get people to adopt strays. We get complaints about them being a nuisance, but I can say for a fact that these are the safest and smartest pets one can have. We have taken measures to vaccinate them and it is absolutely safe to make them a part of your family,” says an official who did not want to be named.

Vasanthi Vadi, the president of PFA, Hyderabad and Secunderabad, with her pets

There are several adoption agencies in the city which are spreading the word. Dheeraj Muramshetti, a volunteer form Street Dogs Hyderabad, makes sure that he and his friends take all the necessary precautions before putting an Indie up for adoption. “We run a page on Instagram called StreetDogs_hyderabad where we put up street dogs for adoption.

When people approach us, we make sure we check their ID proofs and also ask them for photocopies. We check if their home and vicinity is safe for the dog and only then hand over the pet to its new parent. We also conduct a post-adoption check where we see if the parent is looking after the dog well. If we find anything suspicious, we take it back. These dogs, like any other breed, need all the love and affection.”

It is time we accept Indies as our own and show them some love. They’ll pay you back in double.

Independent and smart

When it comes to training, unlike other breeds, Indies do not want to be trained. “They are very smart and understand everything. If you have to train them, you need to do it at the correct age, which would be when they are six-seven months old. But most Indies are very dignified,” says Vasanthi Vadi, a member of the TS Animal Welfare Board