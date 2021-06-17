FGG wants meaningful Gram Sabhas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure a meaningful conduct of the Gram Sabhas across the State. It also requested the CM to constitute ward committees for all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and prepare ward development plans.

In a letter addressed to the CM, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy welcomed the former’s decision to conduct surprise visits to the districts to review Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi works, taken up by the government for the overall development of rural and urban areas.

Padmanabha Reddy informed that Gram Sabha meetings are being held for namesake, without the participation of local people. Based on the needs of villagers, particularly poor people, comprehensive development plans should be prepared, the letter read.Gram Sabhas should be held in July, and be attended by local MLAs, MPTCs and ZPTCs, at least 25 days in month, the letter added. Also, there is a need to constitute ward committees in all the ULBs.