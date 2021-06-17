STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UST to double its workforce in Hyderabad by 2023

UST’s Hyderabad centre, which was started in 2018 with a team of 250 employees, spread across a 35,000 square foot area with 400 seats, now has 500 employees working remotely.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Digital transformation solutions company UST has announced its plans to add 1,000 more employees in its Hyderabad centre by the end of 2023. Over the next 12-18 months, the centre intends to focus on products and services for healthcare, retail and manufacturing clients and would be hiring full-stack developers and automation engineers, among others.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Information Technology, congratulated the entire team of UST on its growth and expansion, recognising the company’s contributions to local communities by generating employment in and around Hyderabad, with its commitment to the wider State economy. “UST exceeding their talent base is great news and is a testament to their dedicated, skilled and extensive workforce in Telangana,” he said.

Harilal Neelakantan, Operations and Centre Head, UST Hyderabad, said, “We are thrilled and humbled to celebrate this milestone. UST’s passionate and dedicated team is vital to our efforts as we commemorate this growth journey. As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we want to attract the most talented minds to join our vibrant team of professionals at our centre. We believe in empowering skills and foster a working environment driven by our company’s values and culture. We sincerely thank the Telangana government for their support and cooperation towards enabling a harmonious environment for technology development.” 

