Cricketer David Warner’s gushing love for Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Australia’s opening batsmen and the captain of Hyderabad Sunrisers David Warner has won Hyderabadi’s heart once again.

In addition to his desi dance moves, he now says that his second home is India and most importantly, that he shares his love for Hyderabad.

In a tweet and a post on Instagram, Warner posted a collage which included shots of him and his daughter swimming at the Maroubra Beach, sitting in an autorickshaw and stills from the IPL. He is seen wearing the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey and engaging with the crowd.

“Naa rendo illu Bharatha Desham lo Naaku annitikanna nache prdesham Hyderabad (One thing that I love from my second home India is the city of Hyderabad)#family#love#india#home#friends”heposted. Fans went gaga on reading this and sent him loads of love through their comments.

