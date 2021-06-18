STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: People asked to get own syringes at COVID-19 vaccine drive

Many had to leave without taking the shot after the staff kept them waiting for over and then asked them to get syringes from the outside as there was a shortage.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:13 AM

People wait to get vaccinated at a special vaccine drive at a function hall in Sitaphalmandi on Thursday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an absurd incident, nearly 1,500 people who were slated to get vaccinated at a community hall in Champapet, LB Nagar were asked to get their own syringes if they wanted to get the vaccine.

The drive was organised under the Health Department to cover high-exposure individuals. However, many had to leave without taking the shot after the staff kept them waiting for over and then asked them to get syringes from the outside as there was a shortage.

“We were supplied with 600 doses for a drive to be held for 1,500 people. But they gave us only 300 syringes, forcing us to ask people to get their own,” said an official from the GHMC on condition of anonymity.

It is learnt that while many left without taking the jab, a few chose to get the syringe and waited in lines again.

What is more shocking is that this is not a one-off issue and happens every other day forcing GHMC staff to spend their own money or appeal to philanthropists in the areas to arrange for syringes.

GHMC as a corporation has not given any fund to get these syringes. When Express reached out to Health officials, they were unavailable for comment.

