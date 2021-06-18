Mahabubnagar: Four dead in major road accident

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Four persons died on the spot when a concrete-mixing lorry rammed a tractor from behind, before colliding head-on with two motorcycles coming in the opposite direction.

The accident happened on Jadcherla-Kalwakurthy road near Gangapur village, close to Sneha company in Jadcharla mandal on Friday night.

According to Jadhcerla SI Shamshuddin, a tractor carrying paddy load was going towards Kalwakurthy, when two bikes were coming in the opposite direction.

A concrete-mixing lorry used for laying road, which was coming behind the tractor hit the tractor before colliding with the two-wheelers, killing three persons riding on them on the spot and also a person who was sitting on the paddy load, as the tractor has overturned.

SI Shamshuddin said that it appeared that there was some confusion between the tractor driver and the riders of the motorcycles, which could have led to the accident.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to Jadcherla Government Hospital.