Nine arrested in Hyderabad for selling black fungus medicines illegally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine individuals, including six medical representatives, were arrested by SR Nagar and Banjara Hills police with the West Zone Task Force on Thursday in two separate cases for selling black fungus injections illegally.

In the first case, a five-member gang was apprehended, while the supplier G Srikanth is absconding. The arrested include K Shashi Kumar and R.Niranjan, who work as medical representatives, while B Venkata Suresh works in real estate and Mohd Aleemuddin works as a cameraperson.

The West Zone Task Force team laid a trap near Yellamma Temple, Balkampet, SR Nagar, and apprehended the five and seized 13 Amphotericin B injections (Ambilon) of 50 mg each.

In the second case, a four-member gang, comprising T Balaswamy, Mohd Abdul Khadeer, B Ranjith and B Anvesh Kumar Reddy, would reportedly obtain vials from various sources and sell to the needy. The West Zone Task Force arrested the accused while selling the vials illegally at inflated prices and seized 15 injections from their possession.