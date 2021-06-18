Open manhole: GHMC suspends two engineers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, two engineers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were suspended for dereliction of duty. The suspended officials, Assistant Engineer (PH) M Rajasekhar and Work Inspector Mohammed Yusuf, were working at the office of the Executive Engineer, Begumpet Division. The government also slapped a `1 lakh penalty on the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) agency KNR Constructions.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar also issued memos to their superiors — Executive Engineer (Begumpet) R Sivanand and Deputy Executive Engineer (Begumpet) TSR Anjaneyulu. The action was taken against the duo and CRMP agency after an uncovered open stormwater drain on the Padmarao Nagar Road near Gandhi Hospital was found to be posing a threat to human life and compromising on the safety of commuters. The Minister instructed the officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.