STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Recovery agents fish in troubled waters, cabbies hit

Murali Krishna, a cab driver had to relinquish his Mahindra Xylo after resisting for almost 10 hours on Wednesday.

Published: 18th June 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

cab, taxi

For representational purposes

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following an increase in unlock hours, cab drivers who were hopeful of getting back to business, are facing bitter experiences as recovery agents have started seizing their vehicles citing pending EMIs. Within the last two weeks, about 90 vehicles have been seized in the city, pushing the cab drivers and their families to the wall. 

Murali Krishna, a cab driver had to relinquish his Mahindra Xylo after resisting for almost 10 hours on Wednesday. At first, he tried his best to counter two recovery agents and also took his vehicle to KPHB police station when the duo tailed him. But by evening, the numbers swelled and over two dozen men came to snatch his vehicle. “I have been paying EMIs and by next February, this would have been over. The only month I could not pay was May as my brother died of Covid,” he explained. 

This cab driver who recently bagged a three-month contract at a private firm lost it following the ordeal, as the company’s high profile executive was inside the car, when the recovery agents pursued him.  “I would have paid the EMIs within a few months, as this was a Rs 64,000 monthly contract. Now I have lost the vehicle and also the contract,” he added. 

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union State president, Shaik Salauddin, said that the union was compiling a list of drivers whose vehicles were seized by recovery agents.

“Recovery agents are continuously harassing drivers for immediate EMI payments. Due to the constant bullying, some drivers have also attempted suicide, while some others have sold off family ornaments and some are taking more loans to pay the EMIs of the vehicle loan. We shall be taking up this issue with the Chief Minister on Friday,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad COVID 19 lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp