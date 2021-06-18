Recovery agents fish in troubled waters, cabbies hit

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following an increase in unlock hours, cab drivers who were hopeful of getting back to business, are facing bitter experiences as recovery agents have started seizing their vehicles citing pending EMIs. Within the last two weeks, about 90 vehicles have been seized in the city, pushing the cab drivers and their families to the wall.

Murali Krishna, a cab driver had to relinquish his Mahindra Xylo after resisting for almost 10 hours on Wednesday. At first, he tried his best to counter two recovery agents and also took his vehicle to KPHB police station when the duo tailed him. But by evening, the numbers swelled and over two dozen men came to snatch his vehicle. “I have been paying EMIs and by next February, this would have been over. The only month I could not pay was May as my brother died of Covid,” he explained.

This cab driver who recently bagged a three-month contract at a private firm lost it following the ordeal, as the company’s high profile executive was inside the car, when the recovery agents pursued him. “I would have paid the EMIs within a few months, as this was a Rs 64,000 monthly contract. Now I have lost the vehicle and also the contract,” he added.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union State president, Shaik Salauddin, said that the union was compiling a list of drivers whose vehicles were seized by recovery agents.

“Recovery agents are continuously harassing drivers for immediate EMI payments. Due to the constant bullying, some drivers have also attempted suicide, while some others have sold off family ornaments and some are taking more loans to pay the EMIs of the vehicle loan. We shall be taking up this issue with the Chief Minister on Friday,” he said.