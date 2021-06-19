STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22 children forced into begging during pandemic rescued in Hyderabad

There are begging rackets and due to the lockdown, these rackets have become bigger.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare officials speak to those seeking alms in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare officials speak to those seeking alms in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following Hyderabad Collector Shweta Mohanty’s instructions, 22 children who were found begging around the Paradise area, were rescued on Friday by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW), Childline coordinators and the police. E Akkeshwar Rao, the District Welfare Officer (DWO ) of Hyderabad, said: “Among rescued children, some are just a few months old. We have sent all the children with their mothers to Sishu Vihar.

We have asked these adults for the identity proof of these children to confirm if they are related.” The drive to rescue children from begging started last Sunday. On Friday, the highest number of children were rescued. “Ever since the pandemic broke out, we have noticed more children begging at traffic signals and other places of the city than in the past.

There are begging rackets and due to the lockdown, these rackets have become bigger. In some cases, children are trafficked from other states and forced to beg in bigger cities as they get more alms in these places,” said a Childline coordinator from the city. As per estimates, there are around 30,000 beggars in Hyderabad. However, this number could have risen drastically post the pandemic.

