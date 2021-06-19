A shoutout to all the dads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A father is a son’s first hero and daughter’s first love. And, Sunday is his day when we thank him for being just that. Ahead of Father’s Day, we speak to new dads in the city about this key life experience and the bond they share with their little ones.

For Nagaraju, a corporate professional who is busy as a bee, his journey as a father of a three-year-old has given him immeasurable happiness, love and laughter. “It has taught me to build trust, stability, security, patience and care, and putting my family first before myself.

What’s challenging is that our lifestyle and the new norms make it difficult for me to make time to become my son’s hero. Fatherhood is not just about having kids, but about the man you become because of your kids. I saw this in my father and I am pretty sure I can outweigh my challenge and be the father that my son can look up to,” he says.

John Marcus, an MNC employee who is a father of a three-year-old girl, says, “Everything has changed. Fatherhood has helped me appreciate the little things in life. I can now relate to my parents better. It makes me work harder to ensure that my daughter gets the best life,” he says. Here’s wishing all these handsome men of our life a Happy Father’s Day.

The journey of fatherhood

