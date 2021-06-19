STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP members protest outside GHMC office demanding monsoon measures

BJP leaders alleged that the government hadn’t taken any action in this regard even after the monsoon arrived. 

Policemen prevent photographers from shooting visuals of the BJP protest, near the GHMC office, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Led by Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, BJP members staged a protest in front of the GHMC head office on Friday asking the State government to desilt stormwater drains and open nalas, and demolish the illegal encroachments built on the nalas. BJP leaders alleged that the government hadn’t taken any action in this regard even after the monsoon arrived. 

Heavy police force deployment was used to prevent the BJP members from forcing themselves inside. Raja Singh, former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, former Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy were allowed to enter the office to submit a memorandum to GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar. However, since the Commissioner wasn’t available, they weren’t able to submit the memorandum.

Raja Singh said that people had lost their properties and lives due to heavy rains last year. The State government should have acted immediately, but there has been no action so far, the MLA added.

