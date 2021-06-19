STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foam, foul stench from Hussainsagar irk pedestrians

The polluted water in the channel comes from Hussainsagar and passes through Domalguda, Ashok Nagar and gets treated at Amberpet Sewerage Treatment Plant and gets into Musi river.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:46 AM

Contaminated by foam, water flows at the overflow channel of the Hussainsagar,  next to GHMC head office, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Foam, suspected to be toxic, is flowing from the inflow and outflow channels of Hussainsagar and to open nalas in the periphery. Commuters near Ambedkar statue, Tank Bund Road and GHMC head office complain of the foul stench emanating from the polluted water carried by the nalas. 

The second outflow channel of the Hussainsagar is located next to the GHMC building. The polluted water in the channel comes from Hussainsagar and passes through Domalguda, Ashok Nagar and gets treated at Amberpet Sewerage Treatment Plant and gets into Musi river. The foam in the nala is allegedly getting formed due to the mixing of chemical effluents flowing into the lake from Kukatpally nala.

However, GHMC authorities maintain that the foam is not toxic and thus, residents need not be alarmed. Froth is common and it’s nothing to worry about, they added. The Kukatpally nala is one of the four major nalas that dump industrial effluents into Hussainsagar, and eventually to Musi river.

