Over 682 2BHKs to be handed over to beneficiaries in June, July

HYDERABAD: The construction of four 2BHK housing colonies with around 682 units in four different areas of the city is ready and would be handed over to the beneficiaries of the dignity housing programme in the last week of June and first week of July. It will be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on June 26, June 28, July 1 and July 4.

Of the total 682 units, 330 units have been built at Ambedkar Nagar in Ramgopalpet, 10 units at Golla Komaraiah Colony, 180 units at G Y Reddy Compound in Bansilalpet and 162 units at Potti Sriramulu Nagar, all falling under the Sanathnagar Assembly constituency.

“Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an area that was a slum, has now been redeveloped and built in the heart of Hyderabad overlooking the famous Hussainsagar,” the MAUD Minister tweeted on .

In Greater Hyderabad, the construction of one lakh double bedroom houses has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 9,714 crore and some of them have been completed and handed over to beneficiaries in 12 localities. Each unit is spread over 560 square feet and the cost of each unit is Rs 7.90 lakh.

At Ambedkar Nagar in Ramgopalpet, 330 units have been constructed in seven blocks with stilt plus five floors in an area of 3.40 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 28.05 crore. Ten lifts and 26 shops have been provided with cement-concrete roads and sewerage lines.

At GY Reddy Compound in Bansilalpet, 180 units were constructed in 0.78 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 15.57 crore with stilt plus none floors including three lifts. At Potti Sriramulu Nagar, about 162 dwellings were constructed in two blocks in 0.70 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 14.01 crore with required facilities. At GK colony, 10 units were constructed in 191 square metres at an estimated cost of Rs 85 lakh.