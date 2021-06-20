Four of a family killed in car accident at Vikarabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four members of a family from Yousufguda in Hyderabad, who were going to Karnataka for bone fracture treatment, died in a car accident at Kodangal in Vikarabad district on Saturday morning. The Toyota Innova in which they were travelling crashed into another car coming from the opposite direction.

Moulan Bee, 57, her sons Babu Miya, 39, and Mohd Abdhul, 35, and her grandson Mohd Rasheed died on the spot. Apart from driver Abdhul Ameer, other passengers Mohd Ameer and Mohd Aslam also escaped with minor injuries. The injured persons were shifted to a government hospital at Kodangal. Further investigation is underway, said the police.

CASE REGISTERED AGAINST DRIVER

M Appaiah, Circle Inspector, Kodangal police station, said a case has been registered against Innova driver Mohd Abdhul Ameer on charges of rash and negligent driving. The car crashed into the other vehicle as the left rear wheel of the car burst, allegedly due to overspeeding