Hyderabad Metro service rescheduled from June 21

HYDERABAD: In view of the lockdown being called off by the State government, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled with effect from June 21. The Metro will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 10 pm, with Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

“For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others,” said KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited.

