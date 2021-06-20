STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad to get three super specialty hospitals

Published: 20th June 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet, on Saturday, gave the nod for the establishment of three new super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, in addition to upgrading TIMS, Gachibowli, into a super specialty facility.   One of the three new hospitals would be built on the Government Chest Hospital campus, another on the Gaddi Annaram fruit market premises, and the third one between Alwal and ORR in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Including TIMS, the Cabinet has decided to set up four super specialty hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department officials informed the Cabinet that the previous year’s paddy yield was more than three crore tonnes. So far this season, rainfall has been 60 per cent above normal, and five per cent more than what was recorded last year. 

The Marketing Department officials said that the State government had procured 1.4 crore tonnes of paddy last year, the traders had purchased 1.6 crore tonnes and the rest was used up by people for their own needs. So far, `5,145 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of farmers, across Telangana, under the government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme for Vanakalam-2021.

OTHER KEY DECISIONS

  • The Cabinet ratified the decision taken to modernise the existing vegetable market in Kothapet and convert it into an integrated veg and non-veg market
  • Relaunch the sheep distribution scheme for people from Yadav community
  • Set up modern hair salons in the villages
  • Provide insurance to toddy tappers, and release funds to pay them ex gratia
  •  Insurance for handloom workers
