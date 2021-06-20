More troops at key positions since Galwan clash: RKS Bhadauria

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said since the clashes between and Indian and Chinese armed forces at Galwan valley last year, India had signed many strategic agreements as well as increased deployment of troops at key positions. Bhadauria was speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade of the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, where flight cadets of the IAF successfully completed their pre-commissioning training.

At the CGP, which saw the commissioning of 161 new officers, Bhadauria conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating officers. The event also showcased an aerobatic display by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and para jumping by the Akash Ganga Team.