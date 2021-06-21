Suryapet lab technician arrested forpregnant raping woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pregnant woman was allegedly raped by a hospital staffer in Kodad, Suryapet district, on Sunday. The 23-year-old victim had come to the hospital for a test, when the incident happened.

According to A Narsing Rao, Circle Inspector, Kodad Town police station, when the woman visited the hospital, the accused Srikanth, a lab technician, reportedly assaulted her under the guise of conducting a test. As the victim raised an alarm, he fled from the place. He was later caught and handed over to the police.

The police registered a case and sent the victim for medical examination.